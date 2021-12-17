Federal Government commits further funding for M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

The Federal Government has committed to further funding for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

The M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace includes 15 kilometres of motorway with two lanes in each direction, and provides motorway access from the existing road network from four new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace

The Morrison Government has previously pledged $1.6 billion towards the project and now another $80 million.

Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell said the additional funding will ensure construction can drive ahead.

“The rubber is hitting the road on the M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace through another $80 million investment that will see the Morrison Government’s contribution to this essential project rise to $1.68 billion,”

“Planning work is well underway on this 15 kilometre dual carriageway project, one of the biggest ever in the Hunter, and this extra investment from the Morrison Government will ensure construction can drive ahead.”

“It took a Coalition Government to get this project moving, having announced $1.6 billion towards it in the 2019-20 Budget,” said Brooke Vitnell.

“The sight and frustration of those typical holiday bottlenecks at Beresfield, Tarro, Hexham and Heatherbrae will become a thing of the past, with more than 25,000 vehicles a day removed from key congestion and merge points.”

Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said he was pleased that this project was still a strong priority for the Commonwealth, and acknowledged there could have been a temptation to divert funds to support COVID assistance and economic recovery measures the government are concerned with.

“It was great to hear news that this critical infrastructure project remains a 2022 election priority for candidates in our region, we don’t want to see it sidelined,” Mr Hawes said.

“We’ll certainly be continuing our ongoing advocacy position to make this a key priority for the region as we finalise our 2022 Business Hunter Pre-Budget and Federal Election Submissions.

But just when construction will begin is still unclear.

Image credit: Transport for NSW