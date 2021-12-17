New times for COVID-19 exposure sites in Newcastle

NSW Health has updated the days and times of COVID exposures at three Newcastle venues.

Authorities say there were at least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with The Great Northern Hotel, Finnegan’s Hotel and The Cambridge over the weekend.

The new days and times are:

Newcastle The Great Northern Hotel 89 Scott Street Saturday 11 December 12.01am until close Newcastle Finnegan’s Hotel 21 Darby Street Saturday 11 December 7pm until close Newcastle West The Cambridge Hotel 789 Hunter Street Saturday 11 December 7pm until close Sunday 12 December 6pm until close

Anyone who attended the venues during the times should monitor for symptoms. If any symptoms are present, no matter how mild, people should get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW Health is appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to follow this advice, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice.

Authorities are also reminding everyone of the importance of maintaining COVID-safe practices as transmission is occurring at social events during the festive period.

Everyone should remain vigilant when celebrating with family, friends and colleagues and should not attend any social functions if they have any symptoms.