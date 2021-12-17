Third man charged over shooting of Stockton grandmother

A third man has been charged over the shooting of a Stockton grandmother earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to a home on Queen Street on 9 June just after 8pm following reports of a shooting.

A 61-year-old woman answered the door before being shot and sadly died at the scene. She was later identified as Stacey Klimovitch.

Newcastle City Police District officers established Strike Force Backhouse to investigate Stacey’s murder.

So far investigators have charged two men, aged 29 and 46, over their alleged involvement in the shooting murder and remain before the courts.

Both of those men were charged with murder.

Following further inquiries, investigators attended a correctional facility in Silverwater on Wednesday and spoke with a 64-year-old inmate.

He was subsequently charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder.

The man is due to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Monday.

Investigations remain ongoing.

