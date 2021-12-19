Driver caught behind the wheel more than six times over the limit

A Tomago man has had his driver’s licence torn up after he was caught more than six times the legal limit.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anderson Drive and Western Avenue at Tarro just after 11pm on Friday night, and arrived to find a silver Toyota 4WD had crashed into three parked vehicles.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended and located the driver of the 4WD, a 48-year-old man. He did a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

The man was taken to Maitland Police Station where a secondary breath test returned a positive reading of 0.317, more than six times the legal limit.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended and confiscated, and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive with high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

The man was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court in February next year.

Image credit: NSW Police Force