Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Cessnock.

Emergency services were called to Old Maitland Road at Sawyers Gully at about 4:20am yesterday and arrived to find a motorcycle had crashed.

Sadly the rider, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.