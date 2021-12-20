$627,000 upgrade to Newcastle’s netball courts

Newcastle netballers will be playing like real pros from next year once local netball courts get their facelift.

Work has started to upgrade the 30 competition netball courts at National Park as a part of a $627,000 project funded by the Newcastle Netball Association and Newcastle Council.

The project will include court surface grinding, crack repairs, asphalt works, and installation of the heavy-duty Netball NSW endorsed Plexipave surface followed by new line marking and court numbering.

Councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said that City of Newcastle is committed to protecting and enhancing the vital greenspace and active recreation areas, investing millions of dollars into a range of projects currently underway while also planning for its future through the development of the National Park Plan of Management.

“Projects such as the upgrade of the netball courts by Newcastle Netball Association demonstrate the passion and commitment local sporting groups and community members also feel for National Park,” Cr Winney-Baartz said.

Due to the complexity of the project, the netball court precinct will be closed during the construction period, which is expected to be finished, weather depending, by March 2022 ahead of the netball season.

Newcastle Netball Association President Cheryl Hernando said the upgrade would provide players with important safety improvements and a better competition surface.

“Over 4,000 players utilise these courts throughout the year and the enhanced safety measures this revitalisation provides will be gladly welcomed,” she said.

“The new acrylic court surface will deliver a range of benefits for players including better traction underfoot further cementing National Park as the premier netball facility in Newcastle.”

National Park covers more than 20 hectares and is home to a range of community facilities including sportsgrounds, netball and basketball courts, a croquet club and an athletics track.