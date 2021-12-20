Police Warn Wanted Crime Boss Could Be Hiding Out In Newcastle

NSW Police suspect a man wanted on conspiracy to murder and organised crime offences in Sydney could be hiding out in Newcastle.

Detectives from the State Crime Command believe Masood Zakaria is actively evading police, limiting his movement to Sydney, Newcastle and the Central Coast, and may attempt to flee the country.

The 26 year old is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 180cm tall, overweight, with brown eyes, black hair and a beard.

It is believed he is in the company of a number of men of either Mediterranean/Middle Eastern or Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, and could be using short-stay rental accommodation to lay low.

If you see Zakaria do not approach him, instead call Triple Zero immediately.