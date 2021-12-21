Man Charged Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse In Lake Macquarie

A man has been charged over alleged historical sexual abuse of young children in Lake Macquarie.

Strike Force Friar arrested the 64 year old man yesterday at Swansea around 8.30am.

Police will allege in court that he sexually abused seven children, who were known to him, in the Lake Macquarie and Narrabri areas over 27 years between 1993 and 2020.

The Marks Point man was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with 26 offences.

• Indecent assault with victim under the age of 10 (13 counts)

• Indecent assault person under 16 years of age

• Sexual intercourse with person under the age of 10 (three counts)

• Aggravated indecent assault – victim under the age of 16 (three counts)

• Commit act of indecency with person under 16 years (two counts)

• Commit act of indecency with person under 10 years • Sexually touch another person without consent, and

• Carry out sexual act with another without consent (two counts)

He has been formally refused bail and will front Belmont Local Court in February next year.