Wanted man arrested at Cessnock

A wanted man has been arrested in Cessnock after police finally tracked him down hiding in a cupboard.

On December 8 officers with the Northern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team and the State Crime Command’s Extended Supervision Order Investigation Team started investigations into the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Tenambit man who was wanted for a breach of a bail.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Dixon Street, Cessnock, about 2.30pm yesterday where they located the man inside a cupboard in a bedroom.

He was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with fail to comply with extended/interim supervision order (four counts), destroy or damage property less than $2,000, contravene apprehended domestic violence order, and breach of bail.

The man was refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today.