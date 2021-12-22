Hunter man charged with $2.7 million in alleged fraud offences

A Hunter man has been charged with $2.7 million in alleged fraud offences.

In October 2019, the initial victim attended Muswellbrook Police Station to report a fraud matter with a loss of $116,000.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established Strike Force Nannine was established and investigations commenced.

With the assistance of a specialist forensic accountant a further nine victims were identified across rural New South Wales who had been impacted over a ten year period.

In August this year an arrest arrant was issued for the accused by Cessnock Local Court.

Following inquiries police arrested and charged a 47-year-old man on Awaba Road at Adamstown on 14th December. He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with nine counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception, Obtain money etc by deception, Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and Do act with intent to pervert the course of justice.