Final link of Nelson Bay Road upgrade unveiled

The route of the remaining section of Nelson Bay Road between Williamtown and Bobs Farm has been locked in.

The state government has opted to construct a new 11 kilometre stretch of road between Bobs Farm and Cabbage Tree Road roundabout at Lavis Lane, instead of duplicating the existing one.

It’ll also include a mid-way link road connection at Salt Ash via Lemon Tree Passage roundabout, a central barrier and a minimum 80kmh speed limit.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway says the new concept was a recommendation from the consultation report.

“When the community asked us to go back to the drawing board and investigate a third off-line option for the proposed upgrade, we did it because we know you only get one chance to build major infrastructure like this – and it’s great news that we did because that’s now been determined as the best outcome for the community.

“The preferred option will make a big difference for locals and visitors alike, reducing travel time during peaks by up to six minutes and improving safety for the 25,000 motorists who use this busy stretch of road each day,” Mr Farraway said.

The project is a while away from completion yet with concept designs and environmental assessments to be undertaken. The community will be invited to provide feedback again when these are completed.

More information on the project can be found on the NSW Roads website.