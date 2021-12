A man has been charged after a break and enter gone wrong at The Junction on Thursday morning.

Police say Two were disturbed after breaking in via an internal garage door at around 4am, before they both fled.

A 54-year-old was tackled off a bicycle and detained until police arrived.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter and carrying cutting weapon.

An application for bail was refused and he will appear before court Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.