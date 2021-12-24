Man arrested after assaulting police at Rutherford

Police were allegedly splashed with blood and ambulance officers threatened and spat on during an arrest at Rutherford.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say on Tuesday a 26-year-old man, allegedly very drunk, got into a fight at a Rutherford house and smashed a window suffering a serious laceration to his right hand and his upper arm.

He got up and walked from the house but collapsed a short distance up the road.

Police arrived and tried to give the man first aid, but the man allegedly flicked a large amount of blood in the police officer’s face.

The man was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station were NSW Ambulance Paramedics attempted to treat him but one of the paramedics was allegedly spat on and threatened and the other the man attempted to headbutt.

The man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery on his injuries.

He was charged with a number of offences including malicious damage, assault police, resist arrest and assault paramedics.