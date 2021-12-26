Christmas tragedy as boy dies after being pulled from the water at Lake Macquarie

There’s been a Christmas tragedy, after a boy drowned at Lake Macquarie.

About 6:30pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to Fishing Point Road, Rathmines, to reports the 3-year-old had been pulled from the water unconscious.

First aid was administered by bystanders until paramedics arrived, but the child could not be saved.

Lake Macquarie Police have commenced an investigation and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.