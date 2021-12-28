32 year anniversary of the Newcastle Earthquake

Tuesday, December 28 marks the 32nd year anniversary of the Newcastle Earthquake.

The 5.6 magnitude quake in 1989, claimed 13 lives. Nine died at the Newcastle Workers Club, three were killed on Beaumont Street, Hamilton and one died of shock.

The shock was felt over an area of 200 square kilometres, while 300 buildings were demolished and 50,000 more damaged. The damage bill left by the shock is estimated to be about $4 billion.

While most of the effects were felt in the heart of Newcastle, the epicentre was at Boolaroo, Lake Macquarie.

A much smaller aftershock – 2.1 magnitude – would be felt a day later on December 29, 1989.