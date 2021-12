Upper Hunter locals were woken in the early hours of Tuesday morning to a bit of a rumble.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded at Muswellbrook, just south of Edderton.

Geoscience Australia says it struck at a depth of 3 kilometres, and has been felt from Denman through Muswellbrook and up to Aberdeen.

There are no reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage as a result of the quake.