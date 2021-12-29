Two dead with COVID-19 in Newcastle

Sad news for the region on the COVID-19 front today, with two deaths recorded overnight in Newcastle.

Both of today’s deaths were infected at an Aged Care facility at Warabrook.

One, a woman in her 90s, was triple vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The second, a woman in her 70s was double vaccinated and also has underlying health conditions.

It comes as the the Hunter records another 635 local infections in the latest reporting period.

Across the Hunter New England Health district there are 7743 active cases. 31 of those are being cared for in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.