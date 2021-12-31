COVID-19 Testing sites open in Newcastle and the Hunter on New Years weekend

We’ve been seeing lines for COVID-19 testing clinics snaking around local roads all week with locals waiting hours to get a swab.

There have been reduced hours over the Christmas period and that will continue this weekend.

We have tracked down which testing clinics are open this weekend if you have to get a PCR test, but of course they are subject to change and closing early if they reach capacity.

For January 1st, 2nd and 3rd you can get tested:

Adamstown – Laverty

Newcastle Velodrome, 162 Melville Road

Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Jan 2: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Cessnock – Laverty

Indoor Sports Centre, 88 Mount View Road

Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Jan 2: closed

Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Cessnock Hospital Drive-through by appointment only on (02) 4964 7497

Jan 1: unknown

Jan 2: 8am to 4pm

Jan 3: 8am to 4pm

Charlestown – Clinical Labs

Netball courts, 38 Bula Street

Jan 1: 10am to 2pm

Jan 2: 10am to 2pm

Jan 3: 10am to 2pm

East Maitland – 4Cyte

Stockade Hill, Brisbane Street

Jan 1: closed

Jan 2: 8am to midday

Jan 3: closed

Gateshead – Laverty

Harold Knight Oval, Pacific Highway

Jan 1: closed

Jan 2: closed

Jan 3: closed

Morisset – Douglass Hanly Moir

40 Ourimbah Street

Jan 1: closed

Jan 2: 9am – 1pm

Jan 3: 9am – 1pm

Nelson Bay – Laverty

20 Aquatic Close

Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Jan 2: closed

Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Rathmines – 4Cyte

Rathmines Park, entry via Dorrington Road

Jan 1: closed

Jan 2: 8am to midday

Jan 3: closed

Raymond Terrace Respiratory Clinic

By appointment, closed public holidays.

Singleton Hospital Drive-through

Appointments required. Phone 6571 9287.

South Maitland – Laverty

Maitland Showground, entry via Anzac Street

Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm

Jan 2: closed

Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm

University of Newcastle – NSW Health

ICT Car Park, Callaghan Campus

Jan 1: closed

Jan 2: 8am – 2.30pm

Jan 3: 8am – 4.30pm

Wickham – Histopath

42 Honeysuckle Drive

Jan 1: 8am to midday

Jan 2: 8am to midday

Jan 3: 8am to midday

