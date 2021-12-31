COVID-19 Testing sites open in Newcastle and the Hunter on New Years weekend

We’ve been seeing lines for COVID-19 testing clinics snaking around local roads all week with locals waiting hours to get a swab.
There have been reduced hours over the Christmas period and that will continue this weekend.
We have tracked down which testing clinics are open this weekend if you have to get a PCR test, but of course they are subject to change and closing early if they reach capacity.
For January 1st, 2nd and 3rd you can get tested:
Adamstown – Laverty
Newcastle Velodrome, 162 Melville Road
Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Jan 2: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Cessnock – Laverty
Indoor Sports Centre, 88 Mount View Road
Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Jan 2: closed
Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Cessnock Hospital Drive-through by appointment only on (02) 4964 7497
Jan 1: unknown
Jan 2: 8am to 4pm
Jan 3: 8am to 4pm
Charlestown – Clinical Labs
Netball courts, 38 Bula Street
Jan 1: 10am to 2pm
Jan 2: 10am to 2pm
Jan 3: 10am to 2pm
East Maitland – 4Cyte
Stockade Hill, Brisbane Street
Jan 1: closed
Jan 2: 8am to midday
Jan 3: closed
Gateshead – Laverty
Harold Knight Oval, Pacific Highway
Jan 1: closed
Jan 2: closed
Jan 3: closed
Morisset – Douglass Hanly Moir
40 Ourimbah Street
Jan 1: closed
Jan 2: 9am – 1pm
Jan 3: 9am – 1pm
Nelson Bay – Laverty
20 Aquatic Close
Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Jan 2: closed
Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Rathmines – 4Cyte
Rathmines Park, entry via Dorrington Road
Jan 1: closed
Jan 2: 8am to midday
Jan 3: closed
Raymond Terrace Respiratory Clinic
By appointment, closed public holidays.
Singleton Hospital Drive-through
Appointments required. Phone 6571 9287.
South Maitland – Laverty
Maitland Showground, entry via Anzac Street
Jan 1: 7.30am to 12.30pm
Jan 2: closed
Jan 3: 7.30am to 12.30pm
University of Newcastle – NSW Health
ICT Car Park, Callaghan Campus
Jan 1: closed
Jan 2: 8am – 2.30pm
Jan 3: 8am – 4.30pm
Wickham – Histopath
42 Honeysuckle Drive
Jan 1: 8am to midday
Jan 2: 8am to midday
Jan 3: 8am to midday
Image credit: 2HD Newsroom