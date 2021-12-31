Newcastle man dies with COVID-19

He was in his 70s, double vaccinated and a resident of the Kilpatrick Aged Care facility at Toronto, where he acquired his infection. He had underlying health conditions.

It’s the third death in the Hunter this week, after two women lost their lives on Wednesday.

It comes as the Hunter New England records another 1,983 cases in just 24 hours, a surge of 1,200 on Thursday’s numbers.

On Friday, ten more people are being cared for in hospital, while one more person has been admitted to intensive care with the virus.