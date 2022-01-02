Man Found Dead Inside Submerged Car At Soliders Point Boat Ramp

A recovery operation is underway after police located the body of a man inside a submerged vehicle in Port Stephens today.

Just after 4.30am, emergency services were called to Soldiers Point boat ramp following reports of a vehicle in the water, with Police locating a white hatchback fully submerged.

The body of man, yet to be formally identified, was found inside the vehicle.

A crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is underway.

The boat ramp will be closed until late this afternoon due to the operation.

Officers from Port Stephens- Hunter Police District are being assisted by Police Rescue, Marine Area Command divers, and SES volunteers.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.