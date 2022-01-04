Lake Macquarie man dies with COVID-19 overnight

A Lake Macquarie man has died with COVID-19 overnight, becoming the Hunter’s fourth death with the virus in the past week.

He was a resident at the Kilpatrick Court aged care facility at Toronto where he acquired the infection, before being transferred to the John Hunter Hospital, where was was being treated.

Hunter New England Health says the man, in his 70s, was double vaccinated.

All four of the Hunter’s fatalities this past week have all been acquired in two aged care facilities.

On Tuesday the Hunter recorded another 1,228 new infections. The hospitalisation rate is on the rise, with 70 people now being treated for the virus, up from 27 just one week ago. Intensive care admissions have also seen a rise, up by two overnight to six.