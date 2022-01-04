Police Launch Fresh Appeal For Whereabouts Of Missing Singleton Woman

Police are appealing for fresh leads on the whereabouts of a local woman missing for more than a month.

32 year old Chloe Weidig, also known as Chloe Brown, was last seen at a home on Oxley Avenue at Singleton Heights, in late November 2021, but wasn’t reported missing to Hunter Valley Police until December 15.

Despite extensive investigations there’s been no trace of her.

Chloe is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, with medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the Singleton, Newcastle and St Mary’s areas.

Anyone with info about Chloe’s location is urged to contact Hunter Valley Police.