A man managed to get away with cash after an alleged hold up at an East Maitland service station last night.

At about 10:20pm Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say a fully disguised male allegedly went into the United service station on the New England Highway.

He allegedly threatened the employee with a sawn off shotgun and demanded cash.

The employee handed over some money and the offender fled on George Street.

The employee was uninjured and police are investigating.