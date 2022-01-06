Another COVID-19 blow to the Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets A-League Women have been dealt another COVID-19 blow to their season.

Their match against Melbourne Victory which was scheduled for tomorrow but due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the Jets team it has had to be postponed.

The Club released a statement yesterday to say “all players, coaches and staff with positive results are now in isolation and following the NSW Health directives” after multiple positive cases.

“The A-Leagues protocols continue to be effective for screening and subsequent PCR testing in detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation.”

“We will continue to work with the A-Leagues on confirming a new schedule for the postponed match as soon as possible.”

Meantime there’s been a change to the Newcastle Jets A-League Men’s game for Saturday. The match against Wellington Phoenix has been moved from WIN Stadium in Wollongong to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah.

That will now coincide as a double header with Sydney FC and Perth Glory playing afterwards in the A-League Womens.

