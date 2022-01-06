Man charged after a pursuit that ended in a crash at Hexham

A man has been charged after a pursuit that ended in a crash at Hexham yesterday afternoon.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers were traveling north on Stewart Avenue at Hamilton South at about 5:30pm when they noticed a white Ford Falcon driving dangerously.

A short time later police saw the same vehicle travelling on Wallsend and Maitland Road at Sandgate.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly failed to stop as directed by police and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle has then rear-ended another vehicle before stopping about 20 metres into marshland. Thankfully no one in the other car was injured.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver fled the scene of foot before he was arrested at Hexham.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Mater Hospital for testing before being taken to Waratah police station.

He was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, not obey direction of police/authorised person, negligent driving, use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and two counts of not give particulars to other driver.

The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.