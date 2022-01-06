Two more people die with COVID-19 in the Hunter overnight

Two more people have died with COVID-19 overnight, making them the 5th and 6th death with the virus across the Hunter, in just eight days.

The pair were from Lake Macquarie, were in their 60s, double vaccinated and succumbed to the illness while being cared for at the John Hunter Hospital.

Hunter New England Health says they had underlying health conditions.

It comes as the region records an up tick in hospitalisatiions with 18 more people admitted overnight, four more are in the ICU.

Today, the region recorded another 2,898 new infections, while statewide there were 34,994.