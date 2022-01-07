Man allegedly blows almost six times the legal limit at Bellbird

A man has allegedly blown almost six times the legal limit after being pulled over at Bellbird yesterday afternoon.

Hunter Valley Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers stopped the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV on Wollombi Road for a random breath test at about 1:30pm yesterday.

Police spoke to the driver, a 41-year-old who was on his own in the car and subjected him to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The Cessnock man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.297.

He was charged with high-range PCA, his driver’s licence was confiscated and immediately suspended, and his vehicle was seized.

The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Cessnock Local Court in February.

Image credit: NSW Police Force