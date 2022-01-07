Man wanted on outstanding warrant for murder

Newcastle Police are asking us to keep an eye out for a man wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

It’s in relation to the stabbing murder of a 34-year-old man at Jesmond on Thursday afternoon.

37-year-old Kevin Smith is known to frequent the local area, but also has toes to several locations including Sydney and Northern NSW.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180 to 185 centimetres tall, of thin build, with green eyes, brown hair, a beard and a moustache. He also has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his face.

We’re being asked not to approach Mr Smith, but call Triple Zero (000) immediatley.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.