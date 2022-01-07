Toby Price stripped of stage win at Dakar Rally for speeding

Former Hunter resident Toby Price has been stripped of a stage win in the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia overnight.

The two-time Dakar champion was the quickest in the stage but hours after he crossed the finish line was penalised six minutes for exceeding the speed limit set for the race in certain public sections of the rally.

So instead of placing first, Price placed fifth.

He has moved up a couple of positions in the general rankings of the rally, he’s now in 13th position heading into the sixth stage.

Price has said he feels good, despite the penalty.

“Today has been a good stage, starting quite far back definitely makes things a bit easier, but today there was a bit of a dust storm, so everyone had to be on their game and focus on the roadbook. I made a couple of little errors and mistakes, but all-in-all it was a solid stage.”

Fellow Australian rider Daniel Sanders finished the fifth stage of the rally in 13th place and overall is ranked fourth.

Image credit: Toby Price Racing Facebook page