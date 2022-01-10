Major upgrade work starts up on City Road today

Major upgrades on City Road kick off from today.

Transport for NSW is widening the road between Kahibah Road and Northcott Drive over the next two months as they continue to work on intersection upgrades at Highfields and Adamstown Heights.

From today, the work on City Road starts and will take about two months to complete depending on the weather.

The southbound slow lane on City Road will be closed between Brunker Road and Northcott Drive at all times for five weeks, weather permitting, which may cause significant delays. Lane width reductions will also be in place during the work.

Intermittent lane closures and traffic control will be in place on the City Road northbound slow lane to carry out road widening and traffic signal adjustments.

A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place at all times for the safety of workers and motorists, which may cause delays.

Work will be mostly be carried out from 7am to 6pm weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays. Night work will also be carried out from 6pm to 7am Monday to Friday.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

More detail: https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/kahibah-road-northcott-drive/index.html

Image credit: Transport for NSW