Serial conman Matthew Rixon slapped with fourth jail term

Serial convicted conman Matthew Rixon has been slapped with another jail sentence, after leaving customers thousands of dollars out of pocket and with incomplete fencing work.

The 36-year-old has an almost decade long history with the law, ripping off customers throughout NSW, including in the Hunter.

In 2013, Mr Rixon was convicted and ordered to pay fines totaling $72,000. In the same year, the NSW Supreme Court issued permanent injunctive orders restraining Mr Rixon from conducting or engaging in residential building work.

In 2014, he was convicted of breaching those orders and sentenced to 18 months’ jail which was wholly suspended and 300 hours community service.

Mr Rixon was again convicted for breaching those orders in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months’ jail.

This time he’s been convicted on seven charges under the Crimes Act for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

NSW Fair Trading Director of Investigations, Intervention and Review David Byrne said Mr Rixon’s actions caused significant distress to many consumers.

“One consumer paid $1,305 to Mr Rixon as a deposit for fencing work that was never done and no money was ever refunded,” Mr Byrne said.

“In another case, a consumer accepted a quote of $4,992 for the demolition and removal of some fencing and transferred over $1,996.80 to Mr Rixon.

“However, only a small amount of work was completed and the consumer had to engage a

tradesperson to complete the work.

Mr Rixon, who is also known by aliases Matt Andrews, Matthew Douglas, Matt Ewing, Joseph Geraghty, Scott Mandeville and Matt Rickson, has the right to appeal.

NSW Fair Trading is urging customers to check the licence details of a tradesperson with the home building licence check or call 13 32 20.

