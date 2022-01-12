UPDATED: 13-year-old charged after alleged fatal stabbing on the Central Coast

Police have charged a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly stabbed another teenager on the Central Coast last night.

Emergency services were called to Langford Drive at Kariong just after 11pm following reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 13-year-old boy with a stab wound to his stomach.

Members of the community performed CPR on the boy before NSW Ambulance paramedics and police arrived who took over. He was airlifted to Gosford Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.

Specialist forensic officers were called to examine the crime scene this morning.

Following inquiries, another 13-year-old boy was arrested at a home nearby and taken to Gosford Police Station.

He has now been charged with murder and has been refused bail to appear at children’s court today.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen’s murder. They will be also be assisted by Forensic Child Interviewers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.