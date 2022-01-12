51-Year-Old Hunter Man Charged Over Alleged Grooming Of Two Teen Girls

A man has been charged over the alleged grooming of two teenage girls in the Hunter.

An investigation was launched after reports the girls, aged 15 and 16, were being groomed.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives stopped a vehicle on Clarence Town Road at Glen Oak yesterday afternoon, and arrested a 51-year-old man.

A search of a nearby Glen Oak home uncovered a number of electronic items, drugs, firearms and ammunition, which have been seized for forensic examination.

The man was charged with groom child for unlawful sexual activity, possess child abuse material, three counts of possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit and six counts of holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage

He has been refused bail and will face Raymond Terrace Local Court today.