Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 12/01/22

Geoff Quattromani talks tech in 2022:
Invisible televisions, magic car paint, voice commanded taps, and robot vacuums.
- A TV that turns transparent when not in use on your wall.
- The robot vacuum that can now mop, empty itself, refill the mopping container, and even clean itself.
- Magic paint is coming to cars! BMW has a car that can change colors.
- Tech in the bathroom and kitchen with taps that can obey your commands.
- A TV remote control that will recharge via your home wifi
Listen to the full interview here:
