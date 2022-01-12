Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 12/01/22

Brent Bultitude

Geoff Quattromani talks tech in 2022:

Invisible televisions, magic car paint, voice commanded taps, and robot vacuums. 

  • A TV that turns transparent when not in use  on your wall.
  • The robot vacuum that can now mop, empty itself, refill the mopping container, and even clean itself.  
  • Magic paint is coming to cars! BMW has a car that can change colors.  
  • Tech in the bathroom and kitchen with taps that can obey your commands. 
  • A TV remote control that will recharge via your home wifi

