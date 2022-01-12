Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 12/01/22

Geoff Quattromani talks tech in 2022:

Invisible televisions, magic car paint, voice commanded taps, and robot vacuums.

A TV that turns transparent when not in use on your wall.

The robot vacuum that can now mop, empty itself, refill the mopping container, and even clean itself.

Magic paint is coming to cars! BMW has a car that can change colors.

Tech in the bathroom and kitchen with taps that can obey your commands.

A TV remote control that will recharge via your home wifi

Listen to the full interview here:

