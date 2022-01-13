Man charged with murder of another man at Jesmond

A man has been charged with the murder of another man at Jesmond last week.

Emergency services were called to a Michael Street home last Thursday afternoon at about 3:45pm following reports a man had been stabbed.

Newcastle City Police District officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the chest.

The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. He later died in hospital.

Local police established Strike Force Mantillus to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Police put out an arrest warrant last week for a man wanted for murder.

Following extensive inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested at Newcastle Police Station about 4pm yesterday where he was charged with murder.

Police will allege in court that the two men, the 34 and 37-year-old, were involved in a physical altercation, before the younger man was stabbed.

The man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.