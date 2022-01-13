Police officer charged in the Hunter

A police officer has been charged with further offences after investigations in the state’s north.

In November 2021, an off-duty probationary constable attached to the Northern Region was charged following an alleged traffic-related incident.

Following further inquiries, the 39-year-old man was charged today yesterday with not keep firearm safely–not pistol/prohibited firearm and handle/use firearm under the influence of alcohol/drug.

He is due to appear before Toronto Local Court next week and the NSW Police Force says his duty status is currently under review.