Motorcyclist dies in crash at near Cessnock

Police are investigating how a motorcyclist died in a two vehicle crash at Mulbring, near Cessnock, on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Richmond Vale Road, at about 3:15pm, with reports a Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a Toyota Camry had collided.

Police say both vehicles caught alight after the collision.

Despite best efforts of emergency services, the rider – a 39-year-old man died at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the Camry, both aged 66 – sustained minor injuries and were taken to the John Hunter Hospital, with the woman suffering a suspected broken hand.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze, while officers from the Hunter Valley Police District set up a crime scene and are investigating the incident.