New Nature Trails At Lake Mac Lure Families Outdoors This School Holidays

If you are struggling to get the kids to put down their devices and head outside this school holidays, maybe it’s time to try a combined approach.

Free nature trails are popping up around Lake Macquarie this month, where your little explorers can hunt down a set of QR codes to scan along the way, revealing secrets about local plants and animals.

Today is the last chance to check out the first trail, which starts from Bennett Park in Valentine and winds through Green Point Foreshore Reserve.

Next week, a new one will be set up at Rathmines Park.

Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle said the trails harnessed technology now familiar with everyone to help locals discover amazing flora and fauna on their doorstep that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Each trail is about 1.7km long, and is perfect for kids aged five and up, but anyone under 16 should be supervised by an adult.

“This is a fun, free, healthy and interesting activity that can be done in your own time, at your own pace, and with minimum COVID worries,” Ms Harle said.

For more information head to lakemac.com.au