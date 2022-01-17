19 people have now died with COVID-19 in the Hunter

Another person has sadly died in the Hunter with COVID-19 overnight.

NSW Health authorities reported today a female in her 90s from the Newcastle area died with the virus. They’re sending their sincere condolences go out to her family and friends.

That brings the total deaths in this outbreak to 19.

Hunter New England Health have changed how they’re reporting the daily figures, we have the total number of cases in the district with no breakdown for the local government areas.

So, in the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 1,365 new cases.

There are currently 111 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals across the Hunter New England Local Health District, and 8 in intensive care units.