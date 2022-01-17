Police Searching For Four Men After Armed Hold Up At Bennetts Green Servo

Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a Lake Macquarie service station earlier today.

Just before 4.30am, four men – one armed with a crow bar – entered a service station on the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green, and threatened a 22-year-old male employee.

Police were told one of the men jumped behind the counter and attempted to steal cash, while another man stole a packet of chips before the group fled the scene in a silver Mercedes sedan.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District attended and established a crime scene.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing to locate four men who may be able to assist.

The men are described as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark coloured jumpers, face masks and gloves.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green between 4am and 5am this morning to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.