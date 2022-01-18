Changes to the Newcastle Jets playing schedule

The Newcastle Jets A-League men will now be playing at home on February 5, instead of playing this weekend after their schedule was revised.

The next two upcoming a-league fixtures against Western United and Perth Glory have been postponed due a majority of the Jets side returning positive COVID-19 results, they’ll now host Brisbane Roar at home at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday 5 February.

The Club made the announcement due to a large amount of postponements recently.

The Men’s matches against Western United and Perth Glory will now be played at a later date.

The revised schedule will also see the Newcastle Jets Women heading to Brisbane this Sunday, 23 January, to play Brisbane Roar kicking off at 4:05pm.

The Jets said they will continue to work with the A-Leagues to confirm a new schedule for all our postponed matches as soon as possible. The Club understands that it’s likely multiple midweek fixtures will be used to catch up on postponed games.

Image credit: Newcastle Jets Facebook page