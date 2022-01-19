Fatal Crash: 94-Year-Old Man Dies After Truck, Car Collide

An elderly man has died after a collision between a car and truck near Newcastle.

The 94-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Killingworth, near George Booth Drive.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police have been told the Honda Legend had been travelling northbound when it collided with a Pantec truck around noon.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old man, was physically uninjured but taken to the John Hunter Hospital suffering shock. He will also undergo mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions are in place in the southbound lanes and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and report will be prepared for the coroner.