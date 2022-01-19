Brent Bultitude

Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 19/01/22

Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Quattromani talks this week in tech 

  • Cows with virtual reality headsets have been found to produce more milk 
  • Samsung announced a new smartphone, under $1000 
  • The first smart weights which automatically adjust based on your next workout 
  • Smart weather stations at home 
  • Rumours Apple might be looking to obtain sports rights for their streaming service.  

Listen to the full interview here:

For more info visit Office for Tomorrow. com

Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and check out his podcast 

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X