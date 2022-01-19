Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 19/01/22

Geoff Quattromani talks this week in tech

Cows with virtual reality headsets have been found to produce more milk

Samsung announced a new smartphone, under $1000

The first smart weights which automatically adjust based on your next workout

Smart weather stations at home

Rumours Apple might be looking to obtain sports rights for their streaming service.

Listen to the full interview here:

