Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 19/01/22

Geoff Quattromani talks this week in tech
- Cows with virtual reality headsets have been found to produce more milk
- Samsung announced a new smartphone, under $1000
- The first smart weights which automatically adjust based on your next workout
- Smart weather stations at home
- Rumours Apple might be looking to obtain sports rights for their streaming service.
