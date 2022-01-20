Man charged after allegedly stabbing another man at Muswellbrook

A man has been charged over the alleged stabbing of another man at Muswellbrook.

Emergency services were called to Brooke Street at about 9:20pm on Tuesday night following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

The injured 47-year-old man managed to drive himself to Muswellbrook Hospital, before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and detectives started their investigations into the incident.

Following inquiries, investigators went to Hunter Terrace at about 2am yesterday and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station before being transferred to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment under police guard.

The man has since been released from hospital – he was taken straight to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear in Newcastle Local Court today.