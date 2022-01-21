Child died at Hunter hospital with COVID-19

Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has confirmed an infant died with COVID-19 in a Hunter hospital at the end of last year.

A spokesperson said a young infant sadly passed away and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

It’s understood the 8-week-old died at the John Hunter Children’s Hospital.

Given the uncertainties as to the infant’s cause of death the case was referred to the Coroner.

The HNEH spokesperson also said “it would be inappropriate to comment further while the Coroner investigates this tragic death”.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family who we remain in contact with and continue to support.”