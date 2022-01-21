Man to face court after allegedly assaulting a security guard

A man is in custody after assaulting a security guard at a shopping centre in East Maitland.

Police were called the scene after a domestic violence incident boiled over and a 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted a security guard.

When they arrived the man made a run for it through the shopping complex and into nearby bushland with the officers hot on his heels.

They chased him onto a nearby street and the 32-year-old made a last ditch escape attempt by jumping into an overgrown and boggy storm water drain.

He was eventually cornered by police.

Police say he was highly aggressive and had to be tasered.

He’s been charged with assault and malicious damage offences and refused bail to face court at a later date.

No was injured.