Newcastle Jets training session open to the public

Newcastle Jets fans are in for a treat this weekend!
After games being postponed due to COVID-19, fans have been missing out.
But tomorrow, Saturday January 22 you can go and watch Coach Arthur Papas and the Newcastle Jets A-League men as they host an Open Training Session at McDonald Jones Stadium for all to watch in preparation for our return to competition next Sunday 30 January.
Get a behind-the-scenes view of what occurs on the training paddock and see the boys in action after what’s been a long break.
Gates will open at 3:45pm, ready for a 4:00pm kick-off and entry is completely free.
Image credit: Newcastle Jets Facebook page