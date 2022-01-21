Newcastle Jets training session open to the public

Newcastle Jets fans are in for a treat this weekend!

After games being postponed due to COVID-19, fans have been missing out.

But tomorrow, Saturday January 22 you can go and watch Coach Arthur Papas and the Newcastle Jets A-League men as they host an Open Training Session at McDonald Jones Stadium for all to watch in preparation for our return to competition next Sunday 30 January.

Get a behind-the-scenes view of what occurs on the training paddock and see the boys in action after what’s been a long break.

Gates will open at 3:45pm, ready for a 4:00pm kick-off and entry is completely free.

Image credit: Newcastle Jets Facebook page