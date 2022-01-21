Pair charged after police officer assaulted in Morpeth

Two people have been arrested and handed court dates over refusal to wear masks at a Morpeth cafe.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police say on January 16, they received reports about the pair, and when they attended noticed them not adhering to the Public Health Order.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were spoken to by police, which ended up with them both in handcuffs.

Police say a female officer was assaulted during the incident.

Both have been granted conditional bail and will appear before Maitland Local Court at a later date.