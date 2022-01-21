Police release CCTV images to find man in relation to Aberglasslyn shooting

Hunter detectives have released CCTV images of a man in relation to a shooting of another man at Aberglasslyn last year.

About 10:45 on the evening of March 9, 2021, emergency services were called to a property on Golden Whistler Avenue, with reports a 34-year-old had been shot.

Police say he was assaulted by two men, before being shot in the stomach by a third.

Strike Force Pedvin was established to investigate the incident, which has so fare seen two of the men – aged 26 and 34 – charged in relation to the incident, and now police have released images of the third they’re after.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with short dark cropped hair and distinctive tattoos on his neck, left arm, left leg and right hand.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with printed logo on the front, green shorts, joggers and sunglasses.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Raymond Terrace Police.