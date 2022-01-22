Sydney child abduction investigation ends in the Hunter

An investigation into a child abduction in Sydney has ended in the Hunter.

About 12:30pm on Friday, police were called to Stanhope Gardens, in Sydney’s north-west, following reports a child had been abducted.

It’s alleged a four-year-old girl was with her father when a SUV stopped nearby, and a man and a woman got out.

Police will alleged the woman took the girl and put her in the car before the vehicle left the scene.

Investigations into the incident commenced, with the assistance of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and PolAir.

The vehicle was located travelling north on the M1 motorway before it was stopped by police on Kinta Drive, Beresfield, two hours after the incident.

The girl was found in the vehicle distressed but uninjured and reunited with her father.

Two women, aged 75 and 53, and two men, aged 52 and 60, have been charged with take/detain child with intent to remove from parental control.

All four were refused bail and will face Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.